Report: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading Derrick Rose

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose is very interested in the competition as the NBA trade deadline is approaching.

Haynes notes the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers among teams who have shown an interest in the former MVP, but interestingly enough, Rose does not seem to have the desire to leave Detroit soon.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers among teams who have shown an interest in trading in Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose. https://t.co/z1lJKl5QpC

– Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

Rose would be a late holiday gift for any team that wants to add scores and ball division from the bank. In his last 10 games, Rose has an average of almost 23 points and six assists a game at 53% shooting.

