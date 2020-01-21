Report: 1st case of Chinese corona virus found in the United States

advertisement

WASHINGTON – US disease control and prevention centers are expected to announce this afternoon that the first US Wuhan coronavirus case has been reported in the State of Washington.

The source is involved in the matter and has been alerted to a CDC media briefing scheduled for today.

The novel virus, first identified last month in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 300 people and killed six in an outbreak that has been reported in five countries, including the United States.

It is unclear whether this person recently traveled to China, where and how they became infected, and whether this person has spread the virus to other people in the United States.

Airport precautions

United States disease control and prevention centers have been deployed to at least three US airports to check passengers arriving from Wuhan for fever and other symptoms of the virus.

It is a very unusual step. According to Dr. Martin Cetron, head of the CDC’s Global Migration and Quarantine Department, last performed the CDC routine passenger health checks during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

“I’ve been here since 1996 and this is the only time we’ve ever done this for Ebola,” said Cetron.

Screenings at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City started late last week, and screenings at San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport started on Saturday. The CDC looks for symptoms such as coughing and breathing difficulties and checks the temperature of each passenger with an infrared thermometer.

