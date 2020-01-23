Repair work completed after Nightcaps water pipe burst

advertisement

KAVINDA HERATH / MATERIAL

Nightcaps are dry after the city’s water pipe is broken.

A water pipe that fed the small town of Nightcaps in Southland burst into a night on Wednesday and left the city temporarily without running water.

The pipe, which supplies Nightcaps and some nearby farms, was repaired by Southland District Council contractors on Thursday morning.

Water and Waste Operations Counsel Bill Witham said the pipe was split, disrupting Nightcaps water supply.

The damage to the pipe was “not particularly” significant, he said.

Nightcaps Hotel owner John Watts was happy that the water had recovered, but said it was dirty.

“It’s not good at all.”

He was frustrated about how long it took for residents to discover the pipe.

He was also annoyed that he had not received a notification about the malfunction.

Watts said that if he had had people in the shower when the water went off, this would have destroyed his $ 1200 hot water system.

Kate Buchanan of the municipality said the notice would be posted on the municipality’s Facebook page as soon as they were notified that the pipe was torn, around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The problem was also noted on the Nightcaps community pages to ensure that “as many residents as possible were informed,” she said.

Buchanan said the repair costs were unknown at this stage.

Water was restored around noon on Thursday in Nightcaps.

