Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with baldness caused by alopecia
WASHINGTON – Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced in a new video that alopecia has made her bald.

This image from video released with thanks to The Root and G / O Media shows Rep. Ayanna Pressley in a video posted on Thursday, January 16, 2020, announcing that she has become bald due to alopecia. First-year student Massachusetts’ Democrat made a moving video for The Root, the online magazine aimed at African Americans, in which she revealed her bald head. (Thanks to The Root and G / O Media via AP)

First-year student Massachusetts Democrat was known for her long twists. Her hairstyles had become an inspiration for young supporters.

In the video on the African American website The Root, Pressley revealed her bald head for the first time.

Pressley said she felt compelled to go outside to free herself from the embarrassment of her condition and to offer real transparency to all the people authorized by her hairstyle.

Pressley said she saw her hair fall for the first time in the fall.

