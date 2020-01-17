Rep. Ayanna Pressley goes public with baldness caused by alopecia

advertisement

WASHINGTON – Rep. Ayanna Pressley announced in a new video that alopecia has made her bald.

First-year student Massachusetts Democrat was known for her long twists. Her hairstyles had become an inspiration for young supporters.

In the video on the African American website The Root, Pressley revealed her bald head for the first time.

Pressley said she felt compelled to go outside to free herself from the embarrassment of her condition and to offer real transparency to all the people authorized by her hairstyle.

Pressley said she saw her hair fall for the first time in the fall.

