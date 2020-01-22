Rents in Toronto can rise by seven percent in 2020: experts

advertisement

Housing experts predict that rental rates in Toronto could rise by as much as seven percent in 2020.

According to a new report from Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the increase is greater than in other Canadian cities. Rents in Montreal can rise five percent in Montreal, Ottawa with four percent and those in Vancouver with three percent.

The report was based on the Canadian Rental Housing Index, the annual survey of the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the predictions of dozens of experts across the country.

In December 2019, the average one-bedroom rent in Toronto was $ 2,300, while two-bedroom rent was $ 2,950, according to the Padmapper website with rental ads.

As the rents rise, the vacancy rate is being pushed even further. The CMHC predicts that vacancy in Toronto will be 1.2 percent in 2020, a slight decrease compared to 1.5 percent in 2019.

“(In Toronto), despite increased targeted rental build-up, the demand for rental units is still considerably greater than the available supply, creating tight rental market conditions where landlords can charge new tenants higher rents,” said Jordan S. Nanowski, a senior analyst for CMHC, in the report.

The market analysis company Urbanation Inc. reported that the number of purpose-built rental properties currently being built in the GTA is the highest level since the 1970s. By the end of 2019, 12,367 units were under construction.

In fact, a report from the Royal Bank of Canada in September 2019 determined that the city would have to add an average of 26,800 units per year to raise vacancy to three percent, which is a healthy level, according to home activists.

It is also worth noting that an increase in supply alone does not necessarily mean affordable rents. Many of these new purpose-built rental properties come with luxury condo-like amenities and charge higher rents than typical apartment buildings.

To combat the Toronto housing crisis, the federal government is adding affordable housing to the development of Mirvish Village, the new mixed-use project on the former Honest Ed site.

On January 16, the federal government announced that it had committed $ 200 million to build six rental buildings on the site. Of the 916 units, 366 will be listed as affordable, which will cost no more than one third of Toronto ‘s median income. 100 of these will be rented at 80 percent of the average market rent, as published by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

According to the CMHC, the average market rent for a bedroom in the GTA in 2019 was $ 1,089, meaning that the affordable units would be $ 871 – much lower than the average for the entire city.

