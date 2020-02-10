Renee Zellweger made a spectacular comeback and secured the main prize at the 92nd Academy Awards by being awarded the “Best Actress” for her role in Rupert Goold’s film Judy.

Zellweger prevailed against Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Scarlett Johansson to win the award at the high-profile event at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The film, a biographical drama about the legendary singer and actress Judy Garland, was released as an adaptation of Peter Quilter’s West End play End of the Rainbow and sees Zellweger in the leading role in fine form.

“Thirty years after starring in The Wizard of Oz, popular actress and singer Judy Garland comes to London to show sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub,” the film’s synopsis says. “While she is there, she remembers friends and fans and begins a wild romance with the musician Mickey Deans, her upcoming fifth husband.”

While the film received positive reviews with greats like Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon, it was Zellweger’s brilliant performance that made headlines as it received the Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild, British Academy Film Award Award and now the highlight, an Oscar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98t7aXRaA6w [/ embed]

