Feel over the rainbow! Renée Zellweger won the award for best actress at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the styles of the stars

The 50-year-old Zellweger received the prestigious award for the role of the late Judy Garland in Judy, who played 30 years after her main role in The Wizard of Oz in 1939. The film follows Garland a year before her fatal 1969 overdose when she arrives in London to appear in several sold-out concerts.

The impressive attitude of the Chicago actress towards Garland made her beat Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) Scarlett Johansson (Double story), Saoirse Ronan (Little women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) in the best actress race. When Zellweger received the award, she called Garland and her work a greeting.

“No, Judy Garland didn’t get that honor in her time. I’m sure this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that started on our film set, ”she said on Sunday. “(It) is also representative of the fact that her legacy of a unique state of emergency and inclusiveness and generosity of spirit surpasses any artistic achievement.”

She continued: “Ms. Garland, you are certainly one of the heroes who unite and define us, and that is certainly for you. I am so grateful. Many thanks to all of you. Good night. Thank you very much.”

Renee Zellweger wins the starring Oscar for “Judy” at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Actors who portrayed real people in films and TV shows

Zellweger’s performance on Sunday is her second Oscar success after receiving the coveted award for best supporting actress for Cold Mountain in 2004. Over the years, the Bridget Jones’ Diary star has also received multiple victories and nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards, to name a few.

In December 2019, Zellweger Screen Daily announced that it had used various prep methods to properly portray Garland, including “going down the YouTube rabbit hole” and reading “every book” she could find on the legendary star.

“You feel a different sense of responsibility when you play someone who has lived and is known because certain parameters are fixed and not negotiable,” she said. “With someone as loved as Judy, you just want to be responsible for your approach.”

A look back at Judy Garland’s most iconic moments

Zellweger continued: “I love her too, and I love what she represents, and I love this great catalog of work that she has left behind, and that everyone feels a bond with her if you’ve ever seen The Wizard Of Oz “I wanted to be careful about it and we were all motivated by the hope of highlighting its importance, celebrating its legacy and feeling that we did it right.”

Before appearing in Judy, Zellweger took a six-year hiatus from her acting career to promote her well-being. “I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t taking care of myself. I was the last on my priority list,” she told Vulture in September 2019.

Jerry Macguire’s star told the publication that she “wanted to take some accidents” in her spare time, adding that “she didn’t have to be busy all the time to know what I was doing for them.” will next two years in advance. “

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

