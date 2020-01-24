Remy Cointreau's sales decrease and the forecast for the next roadmap is suspended

advertisement

Remy Cointreau SA announced on Friday that sales had declined sharply in the third quarter and the previously published guidelines for a new strategic roadmap to be published later this year had not been followed.

The French spirits manufacturer

RCO, -2.01%

advertisement

generated sales of € 290.2 million ($ 321.3 million) after € 321.5 million in the previous year and, according to a consensus estimate by FactSet, fell short of analysts’ expectations of € 309 million.

Quarterly sales declined organically by 11%, with sales falling in all business areas.

House of Remy Martin’s cognac business, which accounts for the majority of Group sales, was impacted by a decline in tourism in Hong Kong, a slow restocking by US retailers, and a balance due to changes in the distribution network, particularly in Europe Strong performance in China, the company said.

The manufacturer of Cointreau said that after a change of management, it had decided to stop the previously set annual and medium-term goals and would submit a new strategic roadmap as part of its annual reporting on June 4. Last month, Eric Vallat replaced Valerie as Chapoulaud-Floquet as managing director of Remy Cointreau. The company had previously ensured that the current operating profit for the 2020 financial year remained organically stable.

advertisement