In January 2020, Pakistani nationals transferred $ 395.5 million to the UAE.



The total number of remittances to Pakistan rose by over nine percent in January as Islamabad tries to attract more remittances from legal channels and tighten the fight against money laundering.

According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan, transfers in January were $ 1.90 billion, compared to $ 1.744 billion in the same month last year, an increase of $ 163.2 million, or 9.3 Percent corresponds.

Remittances for the fiscal year July through January were $ 13.3 billion, compared to $ 12.77 billion in the same period last year, an increase of $ 528.1 million, or 4.1 percent equivalent.

In January 2020, remittances from Saudi Arabia decreased 8.4 percent to $ 433.4 million, while Pakistani nationals in the UAE remitted $ 395.5 million, a decrease of 7.5 percent ,

Remittances from other major markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom decreased 6.3 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, to $ 335.1 million and $ 299.1 million, respectively.

The Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaaf plans to launch a number of initiatives for foreign Pakistanis and their families to encourage them to transfer more money through legal channels.

In addition, the Pakistani State Bank has lifted payment restrictions for one-person professional services in computer and information systems and other professional services from $ 5,000 a month to $ 25,000 to attract more foreign currency.

“Increasing the limit will allow freelancers to channel a higher value of money through a more economical and efficient home remittance channel and receive foreign exchange flows through formal bank channels in the country. This would also enable freelancers to grow their business / operations and new ones To attract freelancers to the workforce, “the central bank said in its statement.

