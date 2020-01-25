advertisement

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Day of the Republic, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday reminded citizens, especially the youth, of the importance of nonviolence in fighting for a cause and the need to adopt constitutional methods to social and economic objectives.

Although the President has made no reference to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), his remarks must be read against the background of the national protests against this.

“When people fight for a purpose, people, especially the youth, must not forget the gift of Ahimsa Gandhiji to humanity. The Gandhiji talisman to decide whether an action is right or wrong also applies to the functioning of our democracy, “he said.

advertisement

“It should be part of our daily routine to see Gandhiji’s message of truth and nonviolence, which has become all the more necessary in our time,” he said.

People power

He said the modern Indian state consisted of three organs – legislature, executive, and judiciary – that were interconnected and interdependent, but it was the citizens who formed the state.

“We, the people, are the main drivers of the Republic. We, the people of India, have the real power to determine our collective future, “he said.

Mr Kovind stressed that the government and the opposition had an important role to play, and “while expressing their political ideas, both must move forward together to ensure the development of the country.”

Mr Kovind stressed how the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi were more than relevant at the present time, and pointed out that the Constitution not only guaranteed the rights for every citizen, but also placed the responsibility to follow the principles of democracy – justice, freedom , equality, brotherhood.

“It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals if we keep in mind the lives and values ​​of the Father of our nation,” he said. “The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi remain relevant in our efforts to build nations. It should be part of our daily routine to see Gandhiji’s message about truth and nonviolence, which has become all the more necessary in our time. “

The president said the third decade of the 21st century will be the decade of the rise of New India.

“More and more of those born in this century are taking part in the national discourse. As time goes by, we gradually lose living ties to our great struggle for freedom, but there is no reason to worry about the continuity of the beliefs that led it. Technological progress has made today’s young minds more informed and confident. The next generation remains strongly committed to the core values ​​of our nation. “

Before he finished his speech, the President recalled the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar: “If we want to maintain democracy not only in form but also in fact, what should we do? In my opinion, the first thing I should do is stick to constitutional methods to achieve our social and economic goals. “The president said these words from Dr. Ambedkar would continue to lead the nation.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement