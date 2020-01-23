Remember and don't sell - Haaretz Editorial - Israel News

advertisement

If the reports are true that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to support the campaign that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been waging against Poland in recent months, it is a bad joke at the expense of the victims of the Holocaust and its survivor gather on Thursday in Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem.

At the heart of Putin’s election campaign is the accusation that Poland caused the outbreak of World War II and at the same time minimized the great role of the Soviet Union.

In 1939, when the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was signed, the Soviet Union left the Jews of Poland and Europe in practice, a non-aggression pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, which included the division of Poland between them, leading to the outbreak of World War II. One week after the pact was signed, Germany marched into Poland to implement the final solution and the extermination of the Jewish people. Is it possible that now, over 80 years later, Israel is ready to forget the role of the Soviet Union in triggering the war? Only because of current interests and considerations that do not fit the historical truth?

Putin comes to Yad Vashem as head of a nation that defeated Hitler’s murderous regime and liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp built by the Germans in Poland – but we must not forget the less heroic chapters that preceded the victory over the Nazis. In addition to the pact with National Socialist Germany in 1939, this includes the massacre that the Soviets carried out in 1940 in Katyn Forest against tens of thousands of innocent Poles, a massacre that they tried to cover up for decades. Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has stayed away from the ceremony in Yad Vashem because he was unable to speak there, is based on fears that Putin will take advantage of the stage he is given in Israel to anchor his misleading narrative in parts of the History that is impractical for him, blur and distort.

Two years ago, Poland dragged Netanyahu into a head-on confrontation with Yad Vashem’s high-ranking historians. This happened after Netanyahu signed a controversial joint declaration with his Polish counterpart, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, that “many Poles” saved Jews during the Holocaust, while those who worked with the Nazis were individuals and the Polish people did not , Netanyahu distorted the story to end a crisis between the two countries that broke out under the Polish “Holocaust Law” and threatened freedom of expression regarding the role of Poles in Nazi crimes.

The need to strengthen Israel’s relations with Russia or liberate Naama Issachar must not lead Netanyahu to sign another anti-historical statement, in his hands or in his words. History in general, and especially Jewish history, is not a personal property of Netanyahu and is not for sale.

The above article is Haaretz’s editorial published in the Hebrew and English newspapers in Israel.

