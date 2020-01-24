advertisement

MIAMI (AP) – It will be an all-star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains of the NBA All-Star game, just like last season. They earned the captains by receiving the highest overall votes from the west and east conferences.

The other starters for the game on February 16 in Chicago: Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden from the Houston Rockets, Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

As the leading total voter, James will make the best choice when he and Antetokounmpo select their teams. Antetokounmpo will be the first to choose in the second round when the reserves are selected.

James is a starter for the 16th time, an NBA record. As a 16-time All-Star, he came in third place behind the 19-times selection by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the 18-times selection by Kobe Bryant.

James received 6,275,459 fan votes, 163,624 votes ahead of Doncic. James was captain of this format every three years and was used by the NBA. Team LeBron beat Team Giannis last year and Team LeBron beat Team Stephen Curry in 2018.

Antetokounmpo received 5,902,286 votes, by far the most in the race for the captain from the east. Embiid received the second highest votes in the East with 3.1 million and almost half of the Antetokounmpo votes.

The NBA said fan selection increased 7% year over year.

21-year-old Young and 20-year-old Doncic give the NBA two starters the same age or younger for the second time. The other was in 1998 when a 19-year-old Bryant and a 21-year-old Kevin Garnett received starter nods.

The reserves will be announced on January 31, with the NBA head coach voting for them. James and Antetokounmpo will select their teams on February 6, first split the eight remaining starters and then choose from the pool of 14 reserves.

The starters were chosen according to a formula that represented 50% of the votes of the fans, 25% of the votes of the players and 25% of the votes of a panel of 100 media members.

For the most part, fans got who they wanted. The three front court selections from East and West reflected the choice of fans, just like that of the Westgarden. The only exception was the East Guards: Young was the fans’ first choice, while Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was the second fans and Walker the third.

However, Walker was the East Guard’s first choice among media and NBA players. Irving was sixth in both races, enough to lower his overall Walker score.

Young resisted some trends to reach his all-star starting position.

He went on Thursday with 29.2 points per game as the third leading scorer in the NBA, behind only Harden with 36.6 and Antetokounmpo with 30.0 points. But the Hawks only play between 11 and 34 on Thursday, and it’s unusual for a player on a team to get an all-star nod at the end of the league or with a win share below 0.250.

The last time was in 2016, for good reason. The Lakers were 11-44 and Bryant was a starter (and the leading voter) anyway, mainly because this was his last season in the NBA.

NBA players voted for 292 of their colleagues as potential starters. The media members voted for a total of 26 different players.

