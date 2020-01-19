Remains of fallen soldiers from Newport News returned to Fort Bragg

advertisement

The remains of a soldier who was murdered in Afghanistan a week ago have been returned to his family in the US

The Fayetteville observer reports the family of Staff Sgt. Ian McLaughlin greeted his flag-draped chest at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Newport News, Virginia, was killed on January 11 by an improvised explosive in Afghanistan.

Also killed in the attack last Saturday was the 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon from Joliet, Illinois.

According to a release by the 82nd Airborne Division, McLaughlin joined the army in 2012. After completing basic combat training and advanced individual training, he was assigned to the 68th Engineer Company, 62nd Engineer Battalion in Fort Hood, Texas as a horizontal construction engineer.

In 2016, he was assigned to the 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C, where he served as a horizontal construction engineer and later as squadron leader.

His prizes include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal, said the 82nd Airborne Division. McLaughlin is survived by his wife and four children.

After McLaughlin’s widow had a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other parachutists stood in line to say hello while the hearse was led away.

