Remains found by Pompeii are indeed Pliny the Elder, as new research shows - archeology

A team of Italian researchers has confirmed the case that at least the skull found near Pompeii 100 years ago actually belongs to Pliny the Elder, a Roman military leader and polymath who died on a rescue mission after the mountain erupted. Vesuvius in 79 C.E. A jawbone that had been found with the skull, however, obviously belonged to someone else.

In recent years, experts, including anthropologists and geneticists, have carried out a series of scientific tests on the skull and lower jaw that were found on the coast near Pompeii a century ago and have since been at the center of a scientific debate as to whether they are Pliny should be attributed.

The main finding of the researchers, who presented their conclusions at a conference in Rome on Thursday, is that the jawbone belonged to someone else, but the skull is compatible with what we know about Pliny when he died.

“This is the first scientific study of the alleged remains of Pliny the Elder, and the clues that have emerged increase the likelihood that he is,” says Andrea Cionci, art historian and journalist, who first published the results in Italian La Stampa newspaper reported.

Deadly curiosity

This would be the first positive discovery of the remains of a senior figure from ancient Rome, highlighting the work of a man who lost his life when he led the first great bailout in history, and who also wrote one of the earliest encyclopedias in the world.

Gaius Plinius Secundus, better known as Pliny the Elder, was the admiral of the Roman imperial fleet that moored in Misenum north of Naples on the day Vesuvius erupted.

According to his nephew Pliny the Younger, an author and lawyer who also witnessed the eruption of Misenum, Pliny the Elder’s scientific curiosity was aroused by the dark, menacing clouds rising from the volcano.

Statue of Pliny the Elder on the facade of the Cathedral of S. Maria Maggiore in ComoWolfgang Sauber

Pliny the Younger’s account of what happened at the time is considered very accurate, so scientists called the type of explosive volcanic eruption “Pliny Eruption”.

In a letter to the Roman historian Tacitus, the younger Pliny reports that his uncle ordered his fleet to sail into Vesuvius to investigate the phenomenon and “help the many people who lived on this beautiful coast”.

After Pliny the Younger, the fleet and its commander disembarked in Stabiae, a city on the bank near Pompeii. But when he brought a group of survivors to safety, Pliny the Elder was overtaken by a cloud of poisonous gas and suffocated on the beach at the age of 56.

Bodies are found

In the early years of the 20th century, an engineer named Gennaro Matrone discovered some 70 skeletons in Stabiae near the coast to uncover Pompeii and other sites covered by layers of volcanic ash.

One of the bodies wore a gold chain with three chains, gold bracelets and a short sword decorated with ivory and shells.

The engineer and archaeologist quickly suspected that the sword, the precious jewels, and their sea-related iconography marked the remains of a naval commander like Pliny. In fact, the location and circumstances were right, but other scholars at that time laughed at the hypothesis.

Humiliated, Matrone sold the jewels to unknown buyers (the laws on archaeological treasures were then loosened) and buried most of the bones, keeping only Plinius’ alleged skull and jawbone and sword, Russo said.

Pliny the Elder’s skull, it seems, is Flavio Russo

These artifacts were later donated to a small museum in Rome – the Museo di Storia dell’Arte Sanitaria (Museum of the History of the Art of Medicine) – where until recently they have largely been forgotten.

In 2014, engineer and military historian Flavio Russo published a book for the Italian chief of staff on Pliny Rescue Mission and took up Matrones original theory on the remains. Since then, Russo has raised funds from private sponsors and a team of experts to test the bones.

The first tests were encouraging, according to a press release released by the team prior to the conference on Thursday. The enamel contains isotopes that can be traced back to the region in which we grew up.

Knowing that Plinius was born and raised in what is now northern Como, Italy, they analyzed the teeth in the jawbone to determine if the data would match. In fact, they found that these teeth belonged to someone who had spent their childhood in northern Italy, the press release said.

Then the investigation hit a big catch. Roberto Cameriere, a forensic anthropologist at the University of Macerata, came to the conclusion that the teeth belonged to a person aged 37 who was far too young to be Pliny the Elder.

“Damn, we thought, so it’s not him,” recalls Cionci.

Pliny and his slave?

Then another anthropologist suggested that the jawbone and skull might belong to two different people. DNA tests confirmed this hypothesis: the jawbone came from a man whose ancestry could be traced back to North Africa. However, the skull’s haplogroup was typical of italic populations in Roman times, which would still allow it to be identified as Plinius.

So it seems that in the tangle of skeletons found on the beach at Stabiae, archaeologists incorrectly linked skulls and jawbones of two different people.

Military historian Russo says isotope analysis and DNA testing suggest that the jawbone owner was probably a second-generation African who grew up in northern Italy. He could have been a sailor since a large number of ancient Rome’s seafarers were recruited to North Africa, or he could have been a slave who grew up on the family estate and served as Pliny’s bodyguard.

The excavation at Stabiae near Pompeii, where the alleged remains of Pliny the Elder were foundFlavio Russo

After all, Pliny the Younger tells us that his uncle died trying to “get up with the help of two of his servants”.

So maybe we found the remains of one of the slaves who died along with the Roman admiral and the group of people trying to save them.

But what about the skull? Is there any other information that can solve the mystery of the jewel skeleton found by Matrone on Stabiae Beach? An analysis of the sutures in the skull bones shows that the individual was the right age, says physical anthropologist Luciano Fattore.

Human babies are born with open skull sutures so that the brain can grow and which become increasingly sealed with age. Anthropologists can provide a range for an individual’s age at death based on the condition of the skull sutures. However, Fattore warns that this area will become wider and less accurate with age.

In the case of the putative Pliny skull, the sutures on the top of the skull were 45 years plus or minus 12 years old. The sutures on the sides of the skull were typical for someone aged 56 years, plus or minus eight years.

“On average, these numbers are compatible with the possibility that the skull belonged to Pliny,” says Fattore Haaretz.

To sum up this centuries-old forensic enigma: we have a skull of a high-ranking Roman official who died at the time, place and circumstances under which ancient sources say this happened; its DNA and skull are compatible with the age and origin of the “hero of Pompeii”. But is that enough to say that we found Pliny ‘s remains?

“We can never be completely sure,” says Cionci. “But so far, none of our findings have contradicted this theory, and the evidence for it is increasing, if at all.”



