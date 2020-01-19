Religious Zionism? The secular Zionist left is the mother of the occupation - opinion - Israel news

advertisement

My Haaretz colleague Uri Misgav corrected the novelist Haim Be’er, who described religious Zionism as “cancerous growth”. Misgav said it wasn’t right to call religious Zionism cancerous growth, but it shouldn’t be called Zionism either. It should rather be called “religious anti-Zionism”. The essence of Zionism was high and moral until the religious settlers came and ruined everything. We, “healthy Israel,” as Misgav put it, are the opposite of them, the insane. How beautiful we are

The Zionist left is there again. It washes its hands as usual and blames the other. It used to be the Arabs, now it’s the religious Jews. If this “religious anti-Zionism” did not exist, we would be in a different place now. If we could only have gotten the religious anti-Zionists out of the way, we would have a just, moral and egalitarian Israel that was not occupied by the territories and was not colonialist. It is so simple and such a lie.

The secular Zionist left established Zionism as did the occupation and settlements. It is the country’s founding father and the founding mother of the occupation. Religious Zionism ran to the place the Zionist had opened for him. It packed what it could. Left governments have done nothing to prevent this. The guilt is borne by those who have allowed it, sometimes by closing their eyes, sometimes by shying, and in most cases with enthusiasm and admiration.

Yes, the settler company has cancer features. Be’er was right about that, but it’s not to blame. It cursed Israel with the settlements, but most of the responsibility lies with those who allow the company.

“Healthy” Zionism was not an innocent movement that went back long before the 1967 occupation. The “conquest of work”, the replacement of Palestinian workers, began as early as the 1920s. It was not the idea of ​​the religious Zionists. The Bnei Akiva youth movement was not a leader in “land redemption”.

What started then continues unabated today. It is the same policy, the same values, the same operational principles with the same world view, mainly that this country was only intended for the Jewish people. The Zionist left always knew that it had to pack this chauvinism in attractive terms of living together and fraternity without doing much to realize it. The nationalist Zionists despised these terms.

The difference was style. However, nothing practical came out of 1967. 1967 is the direct continuation of 1948, when religious Zionism played a marginal role, if at all. The year 2020 continues in 1948 and 1967. The left has not led the country in years, but is still within the physical and ethical boundaries it inherited. The law was actually the only side that corrected anything by getting out of the Sinai and Gaza Strip.

The settlers and their helpers have become the strongest lobby that knows how to blackmail the government. You can understand how the Zionist fell behind in the face of the settlers’ approach and amazing success.

While most Israelis have no interest in the occupation, the settlers have achieved their main goal of permanently removing the two-state solution from the agenda. The advocate of the occupation destroyed the Zionist idea of ​​a Jewish state, but the Zionist left never really contradicted the occupation beyond lip service. His governments never granted equal rights to all citizens, as Misgav hypocritically states.

Shaking off the original sins of Zionism and presenting one form of Zionism as beautiful and the other as crazy is hypocritical and self-righteous. The settler group Gush Emunim has neither invented anything, nor Bezalel Smotrich or Israel Harel. They studied at the College for Alienation and Expulsion, which was founded by the Mapai party, Hashomer Hatzair, the Ahdut Ha’avodah party, the Palmach and David Ben-Gurion.

There is no good and no bad Zionism. There is Zionism that founded the Jewish state by violently expelling the Palestinians. This happened in 1948 and 1967 and has remained so to this day. It feels so good to blame the settlers and it is so typical of the Zionist left.

