Relief, excitement because Pharmac finances cystic fibrosis drugs

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

The father of a young boy with a rare mutation of cystic fibrosis is relieved and excited that his son might have the chance to live for decades longer than predicted.

Pharmac, the government’s drug agency, announced on Friday that it has reached a provisional agreement with Kalydeco’s supplier and, pending further consultations, said the drug could be available as early as March.

It comes after years of petition from families.

Pharmac rejected the first application in 2014 due to limited evidence of the benefits of cystic fibrosis – a rare condition that damages the lungs and digestive system.

One of the people who fought to finance Kalydeco is Eddie Porter, whose two-year-old and six-year-old son Otis has cystic fibrosis.

Porter told RNZ National’s Checkpoint that the news was exciting for his son, who might get a new chance at life.

“There is also so much excitement for all other families in New Zealand who have the same condition.

“The financing of Kalydeco is a great source of hope that other medicines for rare diseases may also be funded, that other families can share in the excitement we feel now.”

Emma Porter and her son Otis, who has cystic fibrosis.

The medicine means that Otis falls ill much less quickly and is much more resistant to diseases that he does get.

“Much less pain, much less suffering, much less time away from school and friends,” Porter said.

“The life expectancy as it stands for someone [with cystic fibrosis] in New Zealand is 37 years, and heaven is the limit for people on Kalydeco.

“Probably tens of years have added if people have access to Kalydeco early enough.”

The family had been campaigning for Pharmac for about two years to finance the drug.

Without help, Kalydeco would cost the family $ 360,000 a year.

“That is just as far beyond the boundaries of everything we can reasonably expect to afford,” Porter told Checkpoint.

He said they were looking forward to Otis getting the medicine in March.

