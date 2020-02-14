Finn Harps

Former Limerick player Karl O’Sullivan won his debut for Finn Harps last night when they opened their account with a northwest derby win over Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

In a game with few chances, this was a great start to the season for the Donegal Club, who was again used as the favorite for the drop.

Harps conjured up a few openings early on, with Karl O’Sullivan shooting far and Kosovar Sadiki not properly connecting with an evergreen 38-year-old Raff Cretaro – for the second time from retirement to support the Donegal Club.

But it was the visitors who had the best opportunity in the opening quarter when the towering new Finnish defender Teemu Penninkangas rose above the Harps defense to barely miss the gate.

Mark Anthony McGinley was then forced to save Garry Buckley after he was quickly freed by Ronan Coughlan.

In a balanced first half, Sligo missed a number of opportunities with poorly met standard situations that were only brought to life in seizures and beginnings.

Shortly before the break, Harps was startled when an attempted drop by Ryan Connolly got into McGinley’s grasp.

Harps broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with three debutants involved. A free Ryan Connolly found Dave Webster sending the ball back over the face of the goal, and O’Sullivan was on the long post to force him home from close range.

Shortly thereafter, O’Sullivan danced past several Sligo players on a 40-yard shot before saving a shot from a rapidly narrowing angle.

Ronan Murray almost put Sligo level in added time, but Harps held out.

Last season, Harps maintained their top status in play-offs, while Bit o ‘Red finished seventh.

It was time for many fans to familiarize themselves in the first half, as both teams underwent a lot of changes in the team last season.

Harp chief Ollie Horgan had five debutants on his line-up – Sadiki, Webster, O’Sullivan, Shane McEleney and Ryan Connolly – while Sligo had four – Darragh Noone, Penninkangas, Will Seymore and Garry Buckley.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; McEleney, Sadaki, Todd; Webster, Coyle (R. Harkin, 84), G. Harkin, Connolly, Russell; O’Sullivan, Cretaro (B. McNamee, 70).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Seymore, Kane, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas; Buckley (Devers 6, 76), Morahan, Cawley, Noone; Coughlan, Murray.

Referee: D. McGraith (Dublin).