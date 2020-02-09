DUBAI: The Fall 2020 fashion month started this week in New York and it looks like the part-Arab model Malika El-Maslouhi has got off to a great start.

The aspiring star, who was born to an Italian mother and Moroccan father in Milan, is proving to be a force to be reckoned with since Hermione and Moschino took the spring 2020 runways by storm last season to name just a few. Now she’s back to dominate the Fall 2020 clothing shows that are currently taking place in the Big Apple.

The 20-year-old season started with Rag & Bone, where she appeared on the catwalk with Candace Swanepoel, Grace Bol, Isabelli Fontana and Moroccan model Nora Attal. She next graced the Brandon Maxwell catwalk, wore a white halter top tucked into a printed skirt, and wore brown knee-length boots and a matching shoulder bag.

She wasn’t the only model of Arabic descent who strutted on the catwalk of the American womenswear label at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan on Saturday. The part of Palestinian model Bella Hadid and Attal accompanied the beauty living in Milan.

El-Maslouhi made her model debut at the age of 18 and has been enthusiastic about the fashion industry ever since. The aspiring fashion star not only adorns the runways of the famous fashion houses that most models can only dream of, but also appears in international campaigns for greats like Jacquemus and Off-White. In the meantime, along with four other models of Arabic descent, she was chosen as the face of the front page of Vogue Arabia in December 2019.

Indeed, Arab women are starting to make a name for themselves as the fashion industry continues to try to become more inclusive while at the same time destroying preconceived notions and stereotypes.

In addition to other breakout stars, including Algerian Hayett McCarthy, Moroccan-Italian Rawiyaa Madkouri and Egyptian Leila Karim Greiss, El-Maslouhi represents a new generation of women from the Middle East and North Africa who overcome barriers.

The junior staff join more established names such as the partially Moroccan Imaan Hammam and Attal as well as the US-Dutch-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

