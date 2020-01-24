Reicher High School Partners with University of Dallas, Prompt Name Change. | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 24 2020 / 8:56 AM CST / Updated: Jan. 24 2020 / 8:56 AM CST

Waco, Texas – Reicher Catholic high school will soon be renamed thanks to a new partnership.

The school announced early Friday morning its new collaboration with the University of Dallas. News of the new collaboration also brought the news of the name change for the school, which will be unveiled at St. Louis Gym on Monday at 2.30 p.m.

The school says that the new collaboration “benefits St. Louis-Reicher and the wider Waco community in countless ways”. Some details of the partnership include access to University of Dallas sources, such as summer academic camps, athletics camps and visual arts camps, as well as preferred access to The University of Dallas.

