Regus Data Breach, employee performance data is published online

Personal data and the professional performance of more than 900 Regus employees were published online after an accident after being checked by the employees.

The media report that the largest office space provider has added employees with the help of the mystery shopping company Applause to train employees and improve their performance. The details were then published on Trello, an application for creating Kanban lists.

The telegraph says that a table with names, addresses and performance data could easily be found through Google.

“Team members are aware that they have been recorded for training purposes, and each recording is shared with each team member and their trainer to help them become more successful in their roles,” said Regus owner IWG.

“We are extremely concerned that an external third party that performed the exercise accidentally posted the results of an internal training and development exercise online.” As our main concern, we immediately took action and the external provider has now removed the results. “

According to the BBC, the data breach has not been reported to the United Kingdom’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). Applause, on the other hand, says that security measures will be changed after the incident:

“Since we were made aware of this problem, we have repeated our guidelines with our global employees and carried out an internal audit to confirm that no other unauthorized third-party software tools are used for customer projects.”

