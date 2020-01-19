Registration extended for second series of hopeful UAE astronaut programs - News

advertisement

Registration for the second party of the UAE Astronaut program had huge interest from male and female Emirates of all ages.



Given the huge turnout for registration in the second batch of the UAE’s Astronaut program, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) extended the deadline for submitting applications until March 31. The expansion aims to provide Emirati’s engaged in scientific exploration and manned space missions with the ability to enroll in the program.

Since the announcement last December, the registration for the second party of the UAE Astronaut program has attracted great interest from male and female Emirates of all ages, specialties and sectors, thanks to the great impact of the “Zayed Ambition” mission, the first manned Emirati space mission, by Hazzaa AlMansoori to the international space station.

MBRSC pointed out that applicants from the second series of the UAE Astronaut program must be UAE nationals over 18 years old, proficient in Arabic and English and graduated (bachelor or higher). All professions are eligible, from engineers to pilots, military personnel to teachers, people involved in STEM and other professions.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General of MBRSC, said: “The great interest in participating in the second series of the program reflects the ambition of UAE citizens and their enthusiasm to achieve the UAE’s space exploration objectives and more milestones in space to achieve science and research. “

“We are moving forward to attract Emirates talents who can leave a clear global impact on space exploration, provide new scientific answers to humanity and leave a clear mark on the road to improving life on Earth ” 2020: Towards the next 50 ‘signifies a new milestone for the national space sector, starting with the opening of the registration for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut program, followed later in July with the launch of the Hope Probe to Mars, then hosted the International Astronautic Congress (IAC) for the first time in the MENA region. The results will be continued over the next 50 years to shape the future of the space sector in the region, “AlShaibani added.

Engineer Salem Humaid AlMarri, head of the Astronaut program of the UAE, said: “The extension of the deadline is a result of the remarkable and significant rise since the opening of the registration in December last year and comes from our desire for more Encourage UAE nationals from different professions and age groups to register and participate in more achievements and manned space flights from Emirates. “

He added: “After completing registration for the second batch of the program on March 31, we will start by screening and evaluating applications, which will be followed by personal interviews with a committee of ten specialists, including astronauts Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi. “

In addition, he noted that: “AlMansoori and AlNeyadi will lead an introductory tour in the UAE and GCC countries to highlight Emirati’s first manned space flight and the UAE Astronaut program and to highlight future challenges and ambitions, motivate future generations to pursue different space sciences and specializations. “

Finally, AlMarri called on male and female nationals of the UAE to register for a new Emirati achievement and to help support this vital sector.

Those who want to sign up for the second batch of the UAE Astronaut program can visit the website https://www.mbrsc.ae/astronaut-programme#AstroAbout.

The UAE Astronaut program is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Launched in 2007, the first of its kind in the Arab world, this fund aims to support research and development in the UAE’s ICT sector and help it grow into a nationally important industry with a leading global position.

