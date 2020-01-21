Regis Philbin still worships Ms. Joy Philbin almost 50 years later

advertisement

After almost 50 years together, former Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Regis Philbin and woman Joy Philbin are stronger than ever. Although the long-standing lovebirds only celebrate their anniversary on March 1, Closer Weekly has received the inside information about their last date and the plans for the big event.

“Regis and Joy always celebrate their wedding, but 50 years is a long time,” revealed a source close to the couple, Closer exclusively. “They love Craig’s, it’s an integral part of it. It’s not far from their Beverly Hills apartment. Their actual anniversary is March. I think they’re planning something bigger with close friends and family.”

The 88-year-old former Live! The host married the 78-year-old At Home With… host on March 1, 1970. Together, the two children Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous share the two daughters Joanna [46] and JJ [45]. Regis also shares daughter Amy, 59, and late son Daniel with his ex-wife Catherine Faylenwith whom he was married from 1955 to 1968.

advertisement

Shutterstock

“Regis adores the floor on which Joy walks. They are really best friends, ”added the source and continued to rave about the legendary showbiz couple. “Everyone loves Regis and Joy, they’re great company, they have amazing stories and they complement each other perfectly. It’s one of Hollywood’s longest marriages and a true love story.”

If there is someone Regis loves as much as Joy or his children, the former Live must! complicity Kathie Lee Giffordwho led the talk show from 1998 to 2000 with him. After her departure, she was replaced by Kelly Ripawho sat next to Regis from 2001 to 2011 when he left. A full 35 years later, he is still friends with Kathie Lee, 66.

“They’re like army buddies,” an insider who described their relationship as loving and supportive told Closer. “They spent a unique time together and pioneered the early morning TV format. They really like and love each other. “

Regis and Joy are enjoying some R&R these days. After all, they have built an incredible career and life together.

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Weekly closer Newsletter!

advertisement