Regional label Les Benjamins makes its debut in Paris Men's Fashion Week

DUBAI: Les Benjamins is a streetwear brand that is very proud of its regional roots – and it showed its latest collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday in Palais De Tokyo.

Although it is men’s fashion week, the brand showed looks for both men and women. The creative director and founder behind this young brand is the Turkish designer Bunyamin Aydin, who previously collaborated with Puma. The brand, which will open a store in Dubai, is a fixture at pop-up cultural events in the region, including at the annual urban festival of Dubai, Sole DXB.

Aydin spoke to Arab News about the inspiration behind his latest collection.

“I love unfolding stories from the East that are untold and redefining culture by helping it move forward. It’s like giving an update about our culture. “

Friday’s show was an important moment for the 30-year-old talent – he has shown in Milan before, but this was his debut catwalk presentation in Paris.

“Paris is the center of the fashion world, it’s where everyone comes together and it’s also the right place to convey a message,” he said.

The show has made a clear statement about how fashion has become more diverse, global and inclusive in its attitude with its international shapes and cuts, from smooth leather trench coats to jacquard knitted dresses.

The fall / winter 2020 of Les Benjamins is inspired by the psychedelic rock moment of the seventies in Turkey. “What I call the Wild Wild East,” said the designer.

Colors such as mustard yellow and pomegranate red are a nod to the Middle East, while the use of tapestries speaks of the heritage of the creative director.

The fashion show reflected how the way of thinking changes at the start of a new decade.

