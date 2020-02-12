SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s sports legends will gather on Wednesday evening to honor the latest candidates in the San Diego sports hall.

The 74th Salute to the Champions will include Reggie Bush, Rob Machado and Jerry Coleman in the Breitbard Hall of Fame at the Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina. Professional stars of the year Padres Kirby Yates and Fernando Tatis Jr. and Marshawn Lynch, who was inducted into the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame, will also receive their awards.

Bush was born in Spring Valley and played for Helix High School in La Mesa. He then played for the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy in 2005. This award was later canceled for violations of the NCAA rules, but Bush played in the NFL for 10 years and was a starter on the New Orleans Saints team that won the Super Bowl XLIV in 2010.

Machado attended San Dieguito High School and has been one of the best and best-known surfers in the world for almost two decades. He has won Hawaii’s Pipeline Masters and the US Open of Surfing.

Coleman was a second baseman for the New York Yankees from 1949 to 1957 and a member of four World Series Champions. He was a broadcaster for the Yankees, California Angels and over 40 years with the San Diego Padres. He was a World War II and Korean War veteran with the Marine Corps and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Coleman directed the Padres in 1980.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction