Regardless of whether you retire at 40 or 70, the challenges are surprisingly similar

I left my career as a physiotherapist at the age of 41 a few years ago. I chose a completely different financially independent retired lifestyle (FIRE). At about the same time, my parents asked me to discuss their finances with them. They were preparing for traditional retirement in the sixties.

After working with a financial advisor for years, they found that they paid far more than necessary for financial advice that was questionable at best. They asked me to manage their finances when they retired.

I have initiated the transition to early retirement. At the same time, I was intensively involved in managing my parents’ transition to traditional retirement. The experience provided unique insights.

I’m going to examine a few common issues that I’ve encountered despite our completely different situations. Lessons I’ve learned will help you plan your retirement no matter where you are on your way to financial independence and what type of retirement you want.

Dealing with uncertainty

The biggest challenge for old-age provision is dealing with uncertainties. Financial markets, interest rates and inflation are difficult to predict and are completely beyond our control. Healthcare costs are massively unknown. We all have unique personal situations that affect our risk tolerance and security needs. And none of us know how long we will live.

This applies to both traditional and early retirement. For me, however, traditional retirement feels more manageable.

Uncertainty in early retirement compared to traditional retirement

Anyone who relies on an investment portfolio to generate income has to deal with uncertainties on the financial markets. This is manageable for those who have achieved stable traditional retirement. Social security offers a lower income limit. You can annuit part of the property if more of a floor is needed. You could also consider a reverse mortgage.

These options either do not exist or are not practical for early retirees. Some continuing work, or at least maintaining the ability to return to work, are essential levers for early retirees to be able to manage financial risks.

My parents are both on Medicare. Despite the misperception of some people, Medicare is not free. Still, they get a stable system with predictable and affordable costs. In contrast, there is constant uncertainty. We re-evaluate our health insurance options from year to year as the health insurance market continues to evolve.

A clear advantage of retiring earlier is to regain younger and presumably healthier years of life to do the things you want. But there is a compromise. From a planning perspective, early retirement leads to more uncertainty.

Dealing with insecurity is something that all pensioners have to make peace with. FIRE in our early 40s and traditional retirement in my parents’ 60s to early 70s represent opposite areas of the spectrum. It was interesting to see how we all deal with it in real time.

Early retirement increases insecurity, requires more flexibility and can lead to fear. I would not trade with my parents. I am jealous of the level of security and certainty that traditional retirement offers.

Importance of tax diversification

A consistent message from Darrow Kirkpatrick’s earliest article on the blog “Can I Retire Yet?” Is not to be annoyed about retired taxes. I generally agree. I shared a simple but extremely effective tax planning framework that my wife and I used for early retirement savings.

Our philosophy was to maximize all of the tax-deferred retirement assets available to us in our prime years before considering Roth or taxable accounts.

We can do Roth IRA conversions in years when early retirement income is lower. In traditional retirement years, we can withdraw the money directly from the tax accrual accounts. In both cases, we expect to take the money from the deferred tax accounts at lower tax rates than we would have paid in peak years.

Tax planning for early retirement

Our first thought was that we would have little or no income in early retirement. We could convert traditional IRAs to Roth every year, up to the standard deduction, without paying federal income tax.

For example, we could theoretically convert nearly $ 25,000 tax-free in 2020. We could then convert tens of thousands more every year to the lowest marginal tax rates if we wanted to.

Then we came across two folds. First, like many people, we were afraid to spend pension savings that we worked so hard to build. My wife and I decided to continue doing paid work for the foreseeable future.

Our earned income currently exceeds the standard deduction and 10% tax bracket. This makes performing Roth conversions less beneficial than expected.

Second, we have found that ministries of health care sharing are not a viable option for our family. We will most likely use Subsidies from the Affordable Care Act to lower our insurance premiums as soon as we can no longer qualify for employer-funded insurance coverage.

Achieving higher taxable income through the implementation of Roth conversions could lower ACA subsidies and effectively increase insurance premiums. This can reduce the benefits of Roth IRA conversions.

It would be particularly harmful if the revenue from Roth conversions exceeded the ACA subsidy cliff. In this scenario, the increased premiums would clearly outweigh the benefits of a Roth switch.

Tax planning for traditional retirement

My parents had a similar problem in the early years of retirement. My mother is a few years younger than my father. They had to be careful not to generate more taxable income than necessary by making Roth conversions while taking out health insurance on the open market. Once they got Medicare eligibility, they only had a small window for creative tax planning before my father had to start paying the required minimum distributions (RMDs) and social security.

Now my parents are getting social security benefits and my father is getting RMDs from his deferred pension accounts. All other withdrawals or Roth conversions from deferred tax accounts are taxed at their highest marginal rates.

Using larger withdrawals or making Roth conversions in traditional retirement age can have additional negative financial implications. An increase in taxable income can affect the taxation of social security income. If you have to make large distributions of deferred tax accounts, this income can also affect your Medicare premiums.

Effects on tax planning

I stand behind the idea that the tax code for early retirees is generally very cheap. Most high earners who save enough to retire early should consider tax-deferred investment options over Roth options.

However, some nuances are required. We need to look at our overall picture, including the size of our deferred tax accounts, the period in which we can take money from them, and other tax implications that may arise if we withdraw money from the accounts in the future.

I assumed that we could only pay little or no tax on our deferred tax accounts, as we gradually switched them to Roth accounts over time. Since our early retirement has turned into a partial retirement age, this is unlikely.

The overlay of the ACA subsidies on the tax code up to Medicare eligibility makes tax planning difficult during early retirement or partial retirement. Spreading deferred taxes over these years using Roth conversions can be challenging.

Taxation of social security benefits and the potentially rising Medicare costs for people with higher incomes complicate tax planning in traditional retirement.

This is particularly challenging for married couples with an age difference. They may have a small window or no time when they are not affected by at least one of these problems.

I now appreciate the diversification of tax rates better. I will also look at this phase of our lives for ways to flow money into our savings, Roth IRAs and taxable accounts when earnings are lower. In this way, we give ourselves more flexibility every year.

Find purpose

Darrow recently wrote about finding your purpose after retirement or financial independence. My parents’ traditional retirement and FIRE lifestyle are very different, but this struggle is widespread.

I considered this problem for the first time when I was still working as a physiotherapist. I remember consulting a recently retired doctor who wanted to visit me as a new patient. Our paths had crossed several times when he was practicing. He was a happy guy.

I greeted him and eagerly asked him how he was going to retire. I fully expected him to tell me how much he loved it and what he was doing with his newly discovered freedom. Without hesitation, he replied that he hated it.

He had lost his identity and didn’t know what to do with his time. He spent hours every day at the gym trying to cope with his boredom, and finally tore open the rotator cuff. This shoulder injury caused by his excessive training was the reason why he visited me. Now his only source of activity and joy was lost. He felt even more depressed.

I can’t help but struggle with the idea that I could and should do something bigger with my life.

At that time I went into early retirement at full speed. I was sure that getting a job was the ticket to a happier life. The conversation surprised me.

I spoke to my father, who was just getting out of the small photo business that he had built for almost 30 years, about my interaction with the doctor. My father was concerned with the doctor’s feelings.

Purpose in traditional retirement

My father recognized the need to create a new identity and a new meaning in retirement. He spent a significant part of his time managing projects. His most consistent and committed endeavor was to act as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) for children, which the court moved from their parents’ house and transferred to the care of a relative or a foster family that is not a relative , He is also involved in the service of his church and occasionally volunteers in a soup kitchen.

It was interesting and inspiring to see how he reinvented himself in the sixties and seventies. Nevertheless, I feel an emptiness in his life, especially since my family has moved across the country.

My mother is probably less struggling with the transition from career to retirement. Her work was less tied to her identity. Her primary identity has always been that of a caregiver.

For a while she was a mother who stayed at home. She later became the primary caregiver for both parents and some of my father’s aging relatives in her later years. Then she came in and played a big role in my daughter’s formative years.

Purpose With FIRE

Finding your purpose can be an even bigger struggle for top performers who gain financial independence early on. My wife and I recognize and appreciate the privileged position we are in.

The nice thing about getting financial independence at the beginning of life is that you can decide for yourself what your life will look like. The challenge of getting financial independence at a young age is that you have to decide what your life will look like.

When I was thinking about ending my career, I thought a lot about what I would do with my time. I didn’t think I would ever get bored and I was right. If anything, I feel busier than ever.

But being busy and feeling fulfilled isn’t the same thing. I can be a much better father and spend a lot more time with my daughter. But she’s at school seven hours a day.

I can contribute to the world through my writing and volunteer work. However, these activities last a maximum of a few hours a day.

We are conditioned to structure our life around work. I can’t help but struggle with the idea that I could and should do something bigger with my life.

For my wife, this fight was probably even bigger. Like the doctor and my father, who linked her identity to her job and business, she built an identity based on performance and success in her career.

I wrote about their decision to continue working for the economic benefits and the opportunity to receive health care for our family. The main reason she continues to work is that she doesn’t know what she really wants to do next.

Chris Mamula used the principles of traditional retirement provision in combination with creative lifestyle design to retire from a career as a physiotherapist at the age of 41. This was first published on the blog “Can I Retire Yet?”.

