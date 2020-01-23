Refusals fly, but it looks like Prince Charles has snatched Mike Pence

advertisement

The Trump administration’s haters have been consumed when the world’s leading politicians reject the president, and they were delighted again on Thursday to have the opportunity to cackle at the expense of the White House.

But were you wrong?

As you can see from this video, which has been viewed more than a million times, it certainly looks as if Prince Charles refused to shake hands with Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

I am sure Prince Charles has just insulted Mike Pence. giggle

pic.twitter.com/M9Hur6jXEs

– Darren Lethem (@DarrenLethem) January 23, 2020

However, this is not the case, according to representatives of both sides, who were forced to react when “Prince Charles” moved to the top of Twitter

TWTR, -0.78%

Trending list on Thursday.

Pence press secretary Katie Waldman tweeted this counter-argument:

That is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke before entering the event and after his speech. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF

– Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

A Buckingham Palace official agreed and informed the BBC that the heir to the throne had had a “long and warm conversation” with Pence before the ceremony.

However, that didn’t stop social media from having fun:

Listen @VP! Do you know who didn’t sniff Prince Charles? pic.twitter.com/OqyRQVusFC

– Ms. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles has just declined Mike Pence’s handshake request, just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle declined the royal family.

– Jesse Lifson #Demcast 🇺🇸 (@DoYouEvenLIf) January 23, 2020

Pence’s reaction to being insulted by Prince Charles is great.

Basically: “He met me privately before and after! Only not in public!”

The VP doesn’t know he’s a side chick.

– Beau of the Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) January 23, 2020

I’m not really interested in the royal family’s creepy HRH thing, but now that Prince Charles has insulted Pence and mother, I’m going to look at the crown

– Mayday Mindy 🌊 (@ maydaymindy9) January 23, 2020

