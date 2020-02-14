We often experience a broken heart in our lives that is hurt by another person who doesn’t love us. It can be difficult to endure and we may feel that nobody loves us.

However, we often forget that God is there, always loves us and is waiting for us to take His love into our hearts.

As Jesus said in the Gospel of Matthew:Come to me, everyone who is working and heavily loaded, and I will give you rest”(Matthew 11:28). God alone can repair the damage that failed love has done, and it is His love that can refresh our souls and bring peace back to our lives.

Below is a prayer and meditation from the Golden Guide to this love that we should recite by asking God for an increase in love and repairing our broken heart. God wants to love us, but we have to open ourselves to his gift and accept it.

Only then can we develop ourselves confidently because we are loved and valued by God.

O my God, ocean of sacred love and sweetnessCome and give yourself to my soul. Grant that I can strive for you with a perfect heart, full of desire, and fiery affection, and can breathe in you lovingly. May I prefer you to any creature, because you renounce all transitory joy, oh my true, my greatest joy!

Feed me, Lord, your poor, starved beggar, with constant designs of your divinity; Refreshes me with the desired presence of your grace. I am looking for that, I long for a vehement love to permeate me through and through and fill me and transform me into myself.

God of all sweetness, I call you into my soul; I cry to you, I long for you with great affection, oh outstanding joy in the most intimate union! Come my beloved Come a thousand times wanted so that I have you inside and hang you in the hugs of my soul!