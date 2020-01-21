Referees informed about clarifications for advanced mark and sin-bin rule

advertisement

Further interpretations and clarifications of the new rules of Gaelic football have been given to the national referee panel prior to the start of the Allianz Leagues this weekend.

Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney calls for a higher score for Kerry’s Sean T Dillon during the McGrath Cup competition at Clonmel Sportsfield. Photograph by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Much of the new information relates to the advanced brand, which has already been criticized by leading competition officials, managers and players for a variety of reasons.

It was explained before Christmas that a player who “won” a mark in the large rectangle could be dealt with immediately if he had chosen not to claim it by raising his hand.

However, it has now been confirmed that although a player who does not claim advanced marking can play immediately, he should not be challenged for the ball until he carries the ball for up to four consecutive steps or the ball for no longer than the time required to take four steps and / or perform an action of kicking, passing by hand, bouncing or tapping the toe.

The advanced marking process starts with the referee’s whistle to register that the player has neatly caught the ball within the 45-meter line from a 20-meter kick or longer from on or off the 45-meter line. An advanced marker cannot follow a kick-out marker, since the kick-out marker is defined for a particular game.

In case we all get confused on Sunday #newrules pic.twitter.com/HcQP0q5xlF

– Louth GAA (@louthgaa) January 21, 2020

An advanced figure is awarded when the player raises his hand to indicate that he is taking it instead of continuing to play, whatever he has the option to take. After reaching the goal, the player has 15 seconds to take the free kick. If he tries to continue playing after raising his hand, a free will is awarded to the other team because he has committed a technical foul.

If an attacking player has chosen to take a mark within the 13-meter line, the free kick is taken from the 13m line opposite where it was claimed. If the defending player claims the goal, the free kick is taken from where the catch was made.

It was also said during Christmas that in the event that a goalkeeper was in sin, he had to be replaced by a teammate who was already on the court and was wearing a sweater that was different from the other players in the field.

However, referees have now been told that it is at the manager’s discretion to do so or to engage a substitute goalkeeper, which would be one of the five permissible permanent substitutions – the maximum number of substitutes has been reduced from six because black card offenders can no longer be replaced.

Black cards are also extended and if a player returns to the field before his 10 minutes on the sidelines, he is shown a yellow card, which on top of the black card results in a red.

A black card after a yellow card also forms a dismissal for the rest of the game including an extension.

The extended 15-second time limit for taking a marker also applies to the kick-out marker that had previously been five seconds.

