advertisement

Reese Witherspoon is very ready for Sunday. The actress from The Morning Show is from Nashville. She is a huge fan of the Tennessee Titans and the team will play the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. And to show her support, Witherspoon went to Twitter to tell how excited she was for the matchup.

There were a number of Titan fans who saw the tweet and tweeted at Witherspoon to demonstrate their support for the team. One fan wrote: “I also said (since) about week 13 that you were going to the Super Bowl, didn’t know you were a Titan fan.”

It’s only Tuesday, but I’m so excited about the @ Titan game! 🏈🤗

advertisement

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 14, 2020

pic.twitter.com/7RZqwHyKRV

– RIP To a legend # 69 (@RushedMyLuck) January 14, 2020

Let’s go !! #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/om32L4MFOP

– Brandon (@ Legit615), January 14, 2020

However, there were also a lot of Chiefs fans who commented on Witherspoon’s post. A Chiefs fan tweeted: You have to be (legally blonde) if you think the titans will win! Go (chiefs)! Patrick Ma ‘Sweet Homes Alabama’ will do the titans ‘Walk the Line’. “The Morning Show” will report on the Chiefs’ victory and we will live as if we will get “Four Christmases”! ‘

pic.twitter.com/PjiCXN6GAR

– Jon Maag (@jonmaag), January 14, 2020

Me too, but for a completely different reason. Sorry, but … GO CHIEFS! 🏈😁

– Lisa Wilcox (@ catfan91), January 14, 2020

Both teams give the game a lot of momentum on Sunday. The Titans have defeated the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in the last two games to reach the AFC title game. The chiefs have won their last seven games after losing to the titans in November.

“We cannot change what we did to put ourselves in this position to have this opportunity,” said coach Mike Vrabel on NFL.com. “On October 15th we were 2-4. I was a bad coach and that was a bad team. We tried to believe in each other, to improve, to prepare, to trust each other, to implement, and that’s it what brought us. ” us here. ‘

If the Titans win on Sunday, they will play in their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season. And based on Witherspoon’s tweet, it’s likely that she will go to the Super Bowl 2020 in Miami in this case.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement