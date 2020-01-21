advertisement

While Nike and adidas continue to attract sports and celebrity sponsors to dominate the sneaker market around the world, Reebok is taking steps to work with Grammy-nominated southern pop singer Khalid to help build the brand it’s popularity.

In a press release announcing the new collaboration, Reebok announced that the multi-platinum artist will launch his new “Sport The Unexpected” campaign this spring – expression in today’s youth. “

At the same time, Khalid went to his IG page to announce the news in his own way by putting a picture of himself with his dog in Reebok clothing in his driveway with a simple and accurate heading: everything in the family

with @reebokclassics.

This dog is cute. Can’t do it before.

Needless to say, Khalid is part of the Reebok family, who “has a hard time” saying, “I like the way they mix old and new and appreciate the classics with new twists. I hope we can inspire a new generation of people to be themselves and take creative opportunities. “

I guess we’ll have to wait for spring to see what they have in store for the kids, the culture, and the K-9. In fact, you can take the chance of a dog tracksuit here.

