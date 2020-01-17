advertisement

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) is proud to announce its 70-year employment to members. Originally formed by seven employees of County of Sonoma as an affordable means to make bridge loans to fellow employees between pay stubs, the credit union has grown into full-service personal and business banking, as well as financial services outside the banking system such as financial planning, insurance, and even a car sales center.

Founded in 1950 as Sonoma County Employees Credit Union, in 1982, that entity merged with Santa Rosa Public Employees Credit Union and was renamed Redwood Credit Union to reflect its growing presence in the Redwood Empire. In 1997, RCU extended its membership area to everyone who lives or works in the five North Bay provinces of Sonoma, Marin, Mendocino, Lake and Napa. And in 2000, RCU received approval to serve residents and businesses in the three additional provinces of San Francisco, Solano, and Contra Costa.

The credit union now has 19 locations in the North Bay and San Francisco and is the 43rd largest credit union in the US and the eighth largest in California. RCU has been named by Glatt Consulting for six years in succession as one of the five healthiest credit associations in the nation, an independent company that measures the health of credit associations based on 17 statistics of strength and growth.

“Although we have grown over the past 70 years and have added many services and locations, helping people has always been central to what we do,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO of RCU. “We are grateful for our 353,000 members, and through their loyalty and participation – as well as the dedication of our 700 employees – we have a solid foundation to continue providing affordable financial services and support to our communities for many decades to come. “

