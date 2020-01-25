Redmond O'Neal fires his lawyer in an attempted murder

advertisement

Redmond O’Neal RadarOnline.com fired his lawyer and told a commissioner that he was “good” when he appeared before a mental health court in Hollywood.

O’Neal, who wasn’t wearing red hair, looked bald and shaved in a video conference on Friday, January 24th. As radar readers know, the 34-year-old was from Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal was found mentally incompetent to stand trial last year.

He was recently transferred from a Los Angeles prison to one of the psychiatric clinics in California where he is currently being treated. In the meantime, O’Neal’s criminal case has been interrupted.

advertisement

According to legal documents from Radar, O’Neal’s maximum hospitalization date is October 4, 2021.

At the request of the Commissioner Laura Streimer On Friday, O’Neal replied, “Fine, ma’am. I only got here three weeks ago.” When asked if he was better, O’Neal replied, “Yes, ma’am. Thank you. “

The Friday hearing was called after the O’Neal family’s lawyer. Vincent Lombardosaid the family wanted to fire Nina Daly, the defense attorney who has represented the disrupted drifter since he was arrested in May 2018 on attempted murder charges. Although he was found unable to stand trial in his criminal case, O’Neal still had to give his consent to officially end Daly’s service.

Lombardo informed the commissioner that the family had applied to the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office to treat O’Neal’s mental illness, since O’Neal is considered needy. The family also plans to hire another attorney for his criminal case, Lombardo said.

Daly, who was due to appear in court on Friday to hand in O’Neal’s file, was not present at the hearing.

When Streimer asked if he agreed to let Daly out of his case, O’Neal replied, “Whatever you say is fine with me.”

O’Neal will return to another trial after the public defense attorney has reviewed his file to ensure that there is no conflict of interest and the office could take the case.

As Radar reported for the first time, O’Neal was struggling with bipolar disorder and O’Neal was diagnosed with schizophrenia and an antisocial personality disorder. He also struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

O’Neal faces six crimes, including attempted murder, second degree robbery, criminal threats and other special allegations related to a weeklong crime spree in May 2018 in the Venice area and palm trees. According to prosecutors, O’Neal faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years if convicted of the charges.

advertisement