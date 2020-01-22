Red Wings sets selection in motion, promotes Dennis Cholowski

advertisement

The Detroit Red Wings need reinforcements on the blue line after an injury to defender Mike Green, and they turn to their AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Dennis Cholowski has been recalled from the Griffins and will be available for tonight’s line-up in the Twin Cities against the Minnesota Wild.

“I think he’s an adult,” Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after the morning skate at Xcel Energy Center. “He has continued to work on the things he can do better in. He has been pretty good at moving the puck. We want to make sure we can get the puck out of our end and we need a power play man , so we called him. “

Cholowski had two goals and six assists in 29 games with the Wings earlier this season, and scored two goals and three assists in 17 with the Griffins.

“I think the last few weeks have probably been the best I have played in the D-zone in a while,” Cholowski said. “I just have to keep going.”

The Red Wings and Wild will face tonight at 8:00 PM EST from XCel Energy Center.

– – Quote courtesy of Dana Wakiji of DetroitRedWings.com – –

