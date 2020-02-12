BUFFALO, NY (AP) – Detroit Red Wings striker Brendon Perlini suffered a deep cut in the nose after being hit in the face by Buffalo defender Henri Jokiharju’s skate in Buffalo on Tuesday evening.

The Red Wings announced that Perlini needed sutures and his return was considered questionable.

Perlini was hidden for a few moments before he was looked after by team coaches. Then he was helped and he held a towel in front of his face as he got off the ice and went straight into the locker room.

The collision occurred at 3:51 in the opening period and along the boards in the neutral zone. Jokiharju collided with Perlini, who played the puck. When the two fell, Jokiharju’s skate flew back and first stripped off Perlin’s helmet before hitting the right cheek.

