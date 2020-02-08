It’s a record broken at this point.

the Detroit Red Wings have been cleared for the third time in their last four games on Friday evening, leaving a 2-0 decision Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Then head coach Jeff Blashill shared his thoughts on the game and the main culprit for losing two points.

“As the game went on, we didn’t have as much energy as we would have liked.” “I thought Jimmy had played well… .we didn’t shoot the puck enough. We had an opportunity to shoot the puck and we didn’t shoot the puck enough, so we need to get the other goalie to make more saves. ”

Of course, the Red Wings only had 16 shots on goal for the duration of the match, and things were not helped by losing the defender. Madison Bowey in the first period due to an injury. Having only five defenders available for most of the game on a second consecutive night isn’t the ideal recipe for success, and it shows in the column of shots.

Columbus shot 44 shots, forcing the goalkeeper Jimmy Howard make 42 stops; Columbus scored his second goal on the empty net.

