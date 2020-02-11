It took time, but Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha is finally back from an injury.

MO IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/HOUjlIJUyb

– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2020

After skating this morning in Buffalo, Mantha told members of the media how he was doing.

“Excited to go out tonight.”

Mantha is ahead of #DETvsBUF. pic.twitter.com/Eiu7Jhb3Pu

– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2020

“I feel good now,” he said. “Obviously, it’s been a long time – that short four-game stretch between the two was not enough. I’m thrilled to be going tonight and I hope things are going well.”

Mantha had been out of the lineup since late December when he suffered a puncture after being thrown on the ice by Toronto defender Jake Muzzin.

The Red Wings will face the Sabers tonight in Buffalo at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Video courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings Twitter account

