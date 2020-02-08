Well, all the good feelings about the 4-3 shootout victory last night for the Detroit Red Wings were very short lived.

They came back again to their lack of goals tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, cleared for the third time in the last four games with a 2-0 loss.

– Publicity –

Embed from Getty Images

Jacket keeper Elvis Merzlikins had his fifth shutout in his last eight games, stopping 16 shots from Detroit. Meanwhile the goalkeeper Jimmy Howard himself had a good performance, stopping 43 of the 44 shots he faced from Columbus.

– Publicity –

Originally from Michigan Zach Werenski broke the tie aimlessly in the middle of the second period; Boone Jenner hit the open net with just over a minute in the settlement.

The Red Wings will return to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday for a clash against the Bruins.

– Publicity –