For a child who grew up in Metro-Detroit and cheered for the Detroit Red Wings, it would someday be a dream to skate with the team, scoring a much lower 100 goals while putting on the Winged Wheel.

Waterford, Mich. Native Dylan Larkin, completed the performance during last night’s 4-1 loss against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena. He left the penalty area and took a pass from Darren Helm before defeating goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky with a cover to the blocker side.

However, he was not in the most festive mood afterwards.

“When you first start, you just want to score one,” he said. “Everyone is memorable. You never really think of that (100 goals) as an individual statistic, but it is an honor and something that I hope to continue. “

But the prospect of the team scoring only one goal in each of the last two games was more in his mind.

“We get opportunities,” he said. “You start worrying if you don’t get any chances. This month we only scored three goals as a group. We have to score more. We know that and we have to do it in different ways.”

The Red Wings have the chance to come back tomorrow in the win column when they face the Colorado Avalanche in an afternoon matchup in Denver.

