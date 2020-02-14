As has happened so many times this season, the Detroit Red Wings had a good start to the match – and then everything fell apart.

New Jersey Devils forward Wayne Simmonds scored twice in the third period less than two minutes apart in a four-goal explosion, leading the Devils to a 4-1 triumph against the Red Wings at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ .

Forward Andreas Athanasiou scored the Red Wings’ only goal, his 8th scoring of the season. Goal broke Devils goalkeeper MacKenzie BlackwoodThe laundry sequence of 171 minutes and 37 seconds.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier made 22 saves in a losing effort.

The Red Wings will now head to Boston for another clash against the Bruins, whom they beat at the Little Caesars Arena earlier this weekend.

– – Videos courtesy of the New Jersey Devils Twitter feed – –

