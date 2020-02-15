FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) – New Boston Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar grew up as a Lakers fan in the Los Angeles area and named his daughter “Kobie” after Kobe Bryant.

He said he was the most impressed by what Bryant did after retiring from the NBA. Pillar said he hoped to be able to write a children’s book about baseball like the one that Bryant wrote about basketball, but he had waited until his career as a player was over to talk to Bryant about it.

“This is something that will haunt me,” said Pillar.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26 with his 12-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Pillar said he was in a park with his wife and daughter when he saw a tweet reporting the news, but he couldn’t believe it at first.

“I will have this memory as long as I live,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.