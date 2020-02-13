Denzel curry is about to release his latest EP, Unlocked, with producer Kenny Beats a week ago, and he’s now going to be part of another episode of the Red Bull Zeltron World Wide series. This time Zeltron, Curry’s alter ego, will take over the extremely talented team Rico evil,

For strangers, Red Bull Zeltron World Wide is a friendly head-to-head competition, designed in the style of a professional wrestling event with a ring where participants compete against each other in a five-round battle for their best tracks. From 2018, when Curry took over the Miami trio of Flatbush Zombies in Miami, the unique live show has grown in size since then.

On March 20, Zeltron will face Rico Nasty in San Francisco, California, who also worked with Kenny Beats on the Anger Management project. The Red Bull Zeltron World Wide series started in Atlanta last November with curry against Pro Era’s Joey BadA $$.

Before Zeltron and Rico Nasty blocked horns in the Bay Area, there was a rescheduled fight between Curry and J.I.D. will take place in Miami, Florida on February 29 after a January date has been postponed. An upcoming event in New York City will also be announced shortly. So far, the shows have only been held in the United States, but there is hope that Zeltron, with the series’ “global” name, will bless fans in other countries with this innovative Red Bull experience.

The event begins on March 20 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, California.

To learn more about the Red Bull Zeltron World Wide series, click here.

Photo: Red Bull / Getty