We have already seen a handful of trailers for the new Amazon Prime series. “Hunter, ”Executive produced by Jordan Peele and play along Al Pacino, but the latest is very different.

For starters, it’s the show’s first “Red Band” follower, which means it’s full of curses and violence. Mostly swearing. And it presents a crazier show than you might have expected …

Inspired by real events, “Hunters follows a diverse group of Nazi hunters who lived in New York City in 1977. The hunters, as they are called, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials live among us and conspire to create a fourth empire in the United States. “

“The team of hunters will go on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocide plans.”

The project, which was produced by Peeles Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who wrote and produced the series.

“Hunter” premiere on February 21, 2020,

