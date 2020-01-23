Recruitment Ticker, January 22: Huskers well represented in the rival recruitment rankings for 2020 | National sport

advertisement

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

Recruitment class 2020 in Nebraska is well represented in the final rival rankings for the cycle.

The list: No. 59 Wide Receiver Zavier Betts (Bellevue West), No. 64 Offensive Lineman Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas), No. 171 Quarterback Logan Smothers (Muscle Shoals, Alabama), No. 202 Inside Linebacker Keyshawn Greene (Crawfordville ), Florida), No. 232 runs back Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and No. 234 Security Henry Gray (Miami).

Four other players also ended the tournament as four-star candidates, but outside the top 250: junior college recipients Omar Manning, Juco Linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements, cornerback Jaiden Francois (Homestead, Florida) and wide receiver Marcus Fleming ( Miami).

Landing Betts and Corcoran are the second year in a row that NU have signed two top 100 total players under Scott Frost, followed by Wan’Dale Robinson and Ty Robinson, the defensive 2019 lineman.

Of the 2020 players listed above, Corcoran, Smothers, Mauga-Clements and Gray are already on campus and the rest are expected to arrive in late spring or summer.

Road updates: NU coaches were thrown around the country again on Wednesday. Back coach Ryan Held did the rounds in Oklahoma, including a layover at Morrisons Edison High.

Coaches can still visit signers during the contact period, so it’s no surprise that Hero reviews the remaining guys who are not yet enrolled in Nebraska.

Defense line coach Tony Tuioti was not far away and stopped at schools in the Kansas City area.

Head coach Scott Frost and defense coordinator Erik Chinander are said to have been in Alabama, where they spent some time in Montgomery and Mobile, attended schools, and offered prospects, including Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Pinson, Alabama), a five-star defender from 2021 ,

In this area is also the last official visitor to NU, the recipient Kris Abrams-Draine (Spanish Fort, Alabama). An in-home visit may be pending on this front. Abrams-Draine has a busy schedule ahead of him, and there seems to be at least a bit of a flow.

He tweeted Wednesday that he wanted to visit Missouri on Friday and his 247Sports profile still shows a planned Florida State visit for January 31st.

More new offers: Nebraska has consistently offered 2021 players and more throughout the contact period, and it will almost certainly remain so in spring and summer.

Among the players that were recently offered are two Seffner Christian Academy players (Florida) from the close end of 2021, Michael Trigg, and the close end of 2022 / athlete Tony Livingston.

Both players are already very recruited as Trigg also received an offer from the State of Ohio on Wednesday and offers from greats like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and many others.

Husker’s trainer Sean Beckton expanded the offerings and also attended other schools in Tampa, including Jefferson High.

2021 Husker soccer recruits

2021 Husker soccer recruits

Surname

position

Hometown (school)

Stars

Henry Lutovsky

OIL

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

***

Randolph Kpai

LB

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)

****

Teddy Prochazka

OT

Elkhorn (south)

****

RJ Sorensen

DL

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (University)

***

,

