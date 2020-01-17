Recruitment ticker, January 17th: Husker trainer (trying) to take to the streets in snowy weather | National sport

advertisement

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

It’s a snowy Friday morning in Lincoln, but the Nebraska football coach is on the road to open a two-week contact period.

To reset, let’s reset where the Cornhuskers are at this point in the 2020 cycle. They signed up 23 players in December – a class that ranks 18th in the country and 20th in the country according to 247Sports – and enter the contact period in January with only two remaining places.

These spots can either be taken by recruits or players on the transfer portal between now and the 2020 season, but the number doesn’t increase as players leave the NU, so the Huskers are concerned about how to fill them.

An official visitor is the great recipient Kris Abrams-Draine from the Spanish fort in Alabama, who will travel to Lincoln today – in good weather, of course – and it is not an easy task to believe that Defense Line coach Tony Tuioti will be with Rigby , Idaho, defender Tanoa Togiai soon too.

Apart from these two, it will be interesting to see how far Nebraska’s interest in the remaining 2020 players goes.

This means that a large part of NU’s travels over the next few weeks will be looking for existing signatories and visiting schools with many prospects across the country in 2021.

Some updates to get you started:

One note is that some Nebraska coaches on the street failed to recruit on Friday because the weather was bad and the school was closed. The travel conditions are obviously not ideal, and the recruitment of potential players for 2021 is currently limited to access to player schools, which becomes impossible at the end of school.

Taking this restriction into account, the journal stars learned where at least the coaches should start the weekend.

*** NU head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander are expected to make the rounds in Iowa on Friday. This is not a surprise since the Huskers have already made a verbal pledge for 2021 against offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky and have been recruiting several others. This list includes, but is not limited to, four-star full-back T.J. Bollers (Tiffin), Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch), a three-star defender, and Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs), three players topped the Nebraska list.

*** Ryan Held is expected to be in Dallas at the beginning of the contact period to see the signed recipient for Junior College, Omar Manning (Kilgore College). Hero will undoubtedly earn a lot of miles over the next two weeks, but he’ll also drop by to see some of the boys who have signed but haven’t yet arrived on campus.

*** Mario Verduzco swung through Kearney Catholic High, the school of quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, born in 2021, on Friday.

Haarberg is a tall, fascinating athlete who is 6-foot-5. He currently has no offer from Nebraska, but apparently he continues to be interested in Verduzco and his company.

*** Inside Linebackers trainer Barrett Ruud was due to start in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where Nebraska recently received a verbal acceptance from Randolph Kpai, a 2021 four-star linebacker from Washington High. However, the school district of Sioux Falls canceled the school on Friday.

*** An interesting development: Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman informed the Journal Star on Thursday that he was expecting a visit on Friday from Steve Cooper, the offensive coach for quality control at Husker. Of course, the Thunderbirds have both the NU 2020-wide receiver Zavier Betts and the 2021 athlete Keagan Johnson.

The school is closed for today due to bad weather, but Cooper, an offensive quality control coach, would only recruit on the street instead of a full-time assistant. NU is in upheaval since coach Mike Dawson was officially hired on Thursday – he told Sports Nightly that he’ll be on the up in terms of recruitment, but that doesn’t mean he’s already on the go – but to the coaches who recently visited Bellevue West include Frost, Ruud and the offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

*** Derek Wilkins (Rancho Santa Margarita, California), a three-star passer in 2021, tweeted Friday morning that he made it to Lincoln for his unofficial visit. Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 and has several Pac-12 offerings. This is his first known visit to NU and he will also be there for the Huskers’ Junior Day on Saturday.

2021 Husker soccer recruits

Surname

position

Hometown (school)

Stars

Henry Lutovsky

OIL

Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

***

Randolph Kpai

LB

Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)

****

Teddy Prochazka

OT

Elkhorn (south)

****

RJ Sorensen

DL

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (University)

***

,

