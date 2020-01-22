advertisement

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

During the January contact period, Nebraska’s recruitment efforts will continue to focus on Class 2021 and beyond.

With this in mind, you can see here in part how another busy junior day is developing on Saturday in Lincoln.

Nebraska is expected to host a group that includes players such as Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa) and Ryan Keeler (La Grange Park, Illinois). The athlete Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) and the two-way lineman Ru’Quan Buckley (Grand Rapids, Michigan).

Defense line coach Tony Tuioti visited Buckley’s Godwin Heights High on Tuesday, and Buckley told Journal Star that he had already built a close relationship with NU’s defense line trainer.

“My relationship with (Tuioti) was great,” said Buckley. “We laugh and joke and he always tells me when I get there I won’t go. (He will) have the security guards who lock me up.

“I’m looking forward to this visit to make me feel at home, and the coaching staff love me and my mother. I’m also looking forward to seeing the whole place educationally and more because I also love engineering.”

This will be Buckley’s first visit to Lincoln, but he said he looks forward to many more.

NU is expected to host 2021 prospects who don’t yet have scholarships, but are on the radar, including quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney Catholic) and athlete Arland Bruce (Olathe, Kansas).

NU will soon be at full speed: With Nebraska’s coaching staff changing over the past few weeks, NU has sent Steve Cooper, an offensive quality control coach, onto the streets.

Cooper, who works with quarterback coach Mario Verduzco, visited Bellevue West last week. He was in Dallas on Tuesday making laps, one of which was a stop at South Oak Cliff High.

However, NU’s two newest coaches will soon be on the road. Coach Mike Dawson was in New Jersey on Tuesday and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is only about a day behind his new colleague.

Dawson announced his return in a unique way and tweeted a Rodney Dangerfield GIF from “Back To School”. Back in recruitment like a triple Lindy from the dive, in fact.

Fidone keeps collecting offers: Four-star taillight Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) learned from Nebraska coaches last weekend that he was at the top of the wish list for 2021.

Competition is fierce, however, and Wisconsin interfered on Tuesday by expanding the 6-foot-5 scholarship offer for the £ 220 Fidone on Twitter.

Fidone has already been to Lincoln four times and informed the Journal Star that he would like to make his official visits in the spring, if possible.

