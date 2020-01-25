Recruiting Ticker, 01/24/2022 In-State Prospect Woods lands offer from Husker; big offspring day on tap | National sport

advertisement

Check out Husker Extra’s recruiting ticker throughout the current contact period to track Nebraska’s whereabouts on the recruitment path as the second day of national signing approaches in early February.

The latest state scholarship offer from Nebraska is aimed at a player who has only just completed half of his career as a high school player.

This is 2022 Omaha Central Lineman Deshawn Woods, who announced that he had received an offer on Friday morning from Barrett Ruud, the coach of Inside Linebackers.

“Coach Ruud came to my school this morning to check on me and tell me I got an offer,” Woods told Journal Star. “This offer is great (because) it is close to home and an in-state offer.…

“(My) relationship with the staff is great. It makes me feel like I am wanted.”

Woods, listed at 6-foot-5 and £ 270, has been a fixture on game days and unofficial visits to Lincoln over the past year and has become a prospect for Division I after receiving an offer from the State of Iowa.

Woods is the second well-known 2022 class player in Nebraska to receive a scholarship offer from the Huskers in his home country and to join Omaha Burke’s Devon Jackson.

The Cyclones offered themselves in November and, according to 247Sports like Woods, were an offensive linesman, although he plays both sides of the ball for Central.

Woods already has a lot of recruitment attention, even though more than half of his high school work is still ahead of him.

“It’s great. Sometimes it’s a challenge, but I never give up,” said Woods. “The biggest challenge for me is time management.”

Ruud is making the rounds in the Omaha region today before a big junior day on Saturday and is also expected to stop in Bellevue West, where Keagan Johnson will go to school in 2021 and Zavier Betts in 2020. The new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick was originally scheduled to drop in this week, but Thunderbird’s head coach Michael Huffman told Journal Star that this could actually happen next week.

On Friday, several other schools are recruiting in the metropolitan area, including Iowa and Iowa State.

A busy Saturday: Indeed, Nebraska’s Junior Day will be a big one. Husker Extra previewed earlier this week with a few glimpses of Lineman Ru’Quan Buckley from Michigan and other players that NU had already offered for 2021, such as Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa) and Ryan Keeler (La Grange Park, Illinois) Athlete Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa).

The Journal Stars also confirmed that two regional four-star candidates are expected near the top of Nebraska’s board of directors on campus: defender Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and full-back T.J. Bollards (Tiffin, Iowa).

Overall, the NU expects more than 15 players who already have scholarship offers and several other players who could earn them either on weekends or later.

A few fascinating linemen who already have offers: the defensive lineman Michael Mokofisi (Woods Cross, Utah) and the offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin).

NU will also receive defender Tobechi Okoli (Kansas City, Missouri) and 6-2 receiver Quenton Barnes (Antioch, Tennessee).

Mbow has not had an offer from the Badgers yet, but both Iowa and Iowa State have offered it since Nebraska pulled the trigger in late December.

Mokofisi is a great Utah defender who already has many options for the west coast, but is heavily recruited by Tuioti.

Changes to the NCAA rule on official visits: The NCAA passed a rule this week that makes it a little easier for schools like Nebraska to make official visits.

Instead of resetting the visits to the year on August 1st, the annual cycle is reset on April 1st.

Due to the acceleration of the hiring cycle since the signing period was introduced in December, the official visits take place mainly from April to January. Because the annual count of a maximum of 56 official visitors did not follow the same cycle, spring and summer have been a balancing act between two different recruiting classes in recent years. Do you bring visitors for the 2020 class in January or do you save them for April and June for those interested in 2021? Well that won’t be a problem.

Schools can also extend a maximum of six unused visits for an annual maximum of 62.

That’s the position Nebraska is almost certain to take on April 1, considering that they only used 37 out of 56 for the current cycle, according to the Journal Star count.

This story is being updated.

