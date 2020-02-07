Advertisement

As soon as the whisper of another issue of The Matrix was on the way, we immediately dreamed of green code and leather clothing. Judging from the first glance at Keanu Reeves as Neo, who may have been misplaced.

The first behind-the-scenes footage from The Matrix 4 finally saw the light of day, but did Neo just get a job as a web developer with a dusty green jacket and hat?

The footage was shot by a local, Doug Dalton, in San Francisco’s Chinatown, where the scenes were shot among a large number of viewers.

Advertisement

Although the theory of Neo’s return to matrix cerebral happiness is based on a very small part of the film, we cannot see these working theories slowing down anytime soon.

The matrix film iconography is rich in fan theories and concepts, but even this seems a bit far-fetched due to the following clips.

MatrixThe Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! February 5th – 5th, 2020

Many thanks to @rodrigoleandro (IG Story)

– Keanu Planet (@keanuplanet) February 5, 2020



Advertisement