Recording Academy responds to voter fraud claims

With a few days to go for the 2020 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy issued a statement responding to claims that the award show nomination process is corrupt. On Friday (January 24) the Academy sent a press release signed by interim president of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr.

“The accusations are very disturbing and just don’t make sense,” the press release states. “It is not fair for all the great artists who have won the Grammy Awards in the past and those who will win them on Sunday. It is also not fair for the artists and other people in our music community who do countless hours of volunteer work in committees reviewing nominations Don’t let anyone take away or take away what you have achieved, or what you give the industry in your service. “

The statement then contains a number of bullet points, which explain that the nomination rules for the award ceremony were made by music makers and that they have always been available on the website of the Academy for everyone who wants to view them.

The Academy then claims its gender diversity: 50 percent of its officers and executive committee are female and 36 percent of its board members are female. The statement also claims that the Academy has always applied strict rules to avoid conflicts of interest when it comes to appointment decisions: committee members who are eligible for a Grammy may never be present during one of the interviews prior to nominations.

The statement comes in response to the allegations of misconduct and impropriety that have emerged since the President and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, took administrative leave on January 16. New York Times reports that Dugan was dismissed as CEO following a complaint from her assistant, who also worked for her predecessor, Neil Portnow, of bullying.

Dugan then claimed that she had filed her own complaint with HR a month earlier, after being sexually harassed by Recording Academy legal adviser and former board member Joel Katz. Her complaint also alleges gender and racial discrimination on the part of the Academy; that the voting process is corrupt; and that Portnow resigned after being accused of rape.

In response, the Recording Academy Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion issued a damning statement about “our shock and dismay about the allegations surrounding the Recording Academy and its leadership,” insisting that trustees consider the 18 “systemic changes” proposed by the task force in December 2019. After her removal as CEO of the Recording Academy and the filing of her EEOC complaint, Dugan also told the press about her side of the story.

“I was so shocked when I got there from the level of sexism and corruption that I found at the recording academy,” she told NBC News’ Kate Snow on Thursday (January 23). “There is a layer of corruption, self-trafficking and sexism that must disappear.”

Prior to the Friday afternoon press release, the Recording Academy issued its own statement in response to Dugan’s complaint. “When Ms. Dugan referred her” concerns “to HR, she specifically instructed HR to” take no action. “Nevertheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to assess both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. These investigations continue. ongoing, “the statement reads partially.” Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by the actions of Mrs. Dugan and we are trying to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. “

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (January 26).

