As the summer products continue to fill my harvest and shopping baskets, I am preparing more ways to use them for meals on weekdays.

And corn, beans, zucchini and aubergines make a tasty and nutritious dish with fresh, spicy flavors.

PERFECTLY BOILED WOOD GRAIN

One mistake that can easily be made when cooking corn on the grill is that the pods burn to the core before they are tender.

My trick for perfectly cooked corn on the grill is to soak the corn on the cob for 30 minutes before cooking. This moisturizes the pods and as they dry over the heat, steam is released to cook the corn inside out.

CONTINUE READING:

* With smoked sweetcorn barbecue, the chowder is raised to a new level

* A lush summer harvest is ripe to be picked for Piccalilli

* Recipes: green pea and chickpea meatballs as well as lamb, mint and oat meatballs with yoghurt and tahini sauce

NICOLA GALLOWAY

Perfectly cooked grilled corn.

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

For 4-6 people

4 whole corn cobs

Basil and lemon dressing

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Small handful of fresh basil, finely chopped

Generous pinch of salt

First immerse the corn on the cob in a sink or bucket of water for 30 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the dressing from all ingredients in a small bowl.

Heat up the grill. Drain the corn well and shake off excess water. Remove all litter trays and pull out the corn silk as this will burn.

Place the flasks on the hotplate and cook for about 15 minutes, rotating frequently until the bowls are evenly colored.

Let it cool briefly, then remove the bowls and serve drizzled with the dressing.

YELLOW CURRY WITH SUMMER VEGETABLES

This is a simple Southeast Asian inspired curry with a fragrant homemade curry paste.

In this recipe I used lemon tree leaves that give the curry sauce a gentle citrus taste.

Lime leaves are more traditional in this curry style and can also be used, but they’re not as common as lemon trees in New Zealand gardens. Choose young, bright green leaves for the best taste.

A pre-made Thai green or yellow curry paste can be used (approx. 1-2 tablespoons to taste). However, I find these too spicy for my kids, so I prefer to make a milder version at home.

I added a selection of summer vegetables to the curry sauce, but it would also go well with solid white fish (around 500g) or a combination of fish and vegetables.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

For 4 people

400 g coconut milk

1 cup of water

2 lime or lemon tree leaves or 2 strips of lemon peel

1 lemongrass stalks, crushed

2 small zucchini, cut into 1 cm rounds

1 medium-sized eggplant, approx. 400 g, cut into 2 cm cubes

250 g of cut beans, cut into 4 cm pieces

Extra fish sauce or soy sauce and lime juice to taste

Yellow curry paste

2 shallots or ½ small brown onion, roughly chopped

4 cm fresh ginger root, peeled and roughly cut

2 cloves of garlic, peeled

½ lemon or lime juice, approx. 2 tbsp

2 tsp fish sauce or soy sauce

1 tsp turmeric powder

1½ tsp palm sugar

¼ tsp chilli flakes or 1-2 fresh red chillies for more heat

1 tbsp mild flavored oil

Put the yellow curry paste ingredients in a food processor and mix into a coarse paste. Add some water if necessary to loosen them.

Heat a heavy frying pan over moderate heat and add the curry paste. Stir over the heat until it smells and start caramelizing, about five minutes.

Add the coconut milk, water, lime / lemon tree leaves and lemongrass and cook gently for another five minutes.

Add the vegetables and cook for 10-12 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Try and match the flavor with additional fish sauce / soy sauce and lime juice to achieve a balanced ratio of salty and sour.

Serve with brown or jasmine rice and grilled corn.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning cookbook author, cooking instructor and local enthusiast. homegrown-kitchen.co.nz