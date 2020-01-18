Recent The Batman Set Pics Take a closer look at Colin Farrell's Penguin Transformation

advertisement

We now have a better view of Colin Farrell as a penguin in The Batman, A new picture behind the scenes has found its way online. From what we can see in this new image, Farrell, along with the first one that was released a few weeks ago, will be a completely different Oswald Cobblepot than what we saw in the comics, TV shows, and the big ones Screen. The actor wears a small mustache with a goatee and some silver hair.

The latest picture behind the scenes of The Batman takes a closer look at Colin Farrell’s attitude towards the penguin. However, it has no character unless the villain really likes double fisting Starbucks coffee. The first picture we saw a few weeks ago was taken from a distance and found Colin Farrell in a coat with the typical bad guy umbrella that more closely matches what we saw in the past. It is not known whether Farrell gathers with pillows or pillows for a more traditional penguin look.

Peter Sarsgaard was recorded The Batman in an unknown role, and he recently teased what Caped Crusader fans will see on the big screen when Matt Reeves is done. “Matt stages this Batman (it’s exciting),” said Sarsgaard. “The cast is so great. It seems different to me than in other Batman films, just with the cast. Something has an edge, it’s young.” The cast is a bit younger, but it was rumored that this happened from the start when Reeves was first announced.

Peter Sarsgaard as went on the comparison The Batman to a rather obscure song by The Pixies, “I Bleed”, noting that the song was not written for a young or old audience, but is primarily an agent of chaos. You don’t normally think of Frank Black’s cut-and-paste lawsuits with Kim Deal’s angelic background vocals when it comes to the Dark Knight, but Sarsgaard makes an interesting comparison. “I Bleed” starts out as a pretty song and then turns dark and twisted, which could describe a lot of Pixies songs and maybe just give us a clue as to what The Batman everything is about.

We saw Robert Pattinson on the set of The Batman, but we haven’t seen him in the new Dark Knight suit yet. For many fans, the design of the new suit will be very important, as was the case in all previous films. So far, Tim Burton has paved the way for the big screen, with most of the designs paying homage to his original designs and thriving in comics from different periods. We have to be satisfied that Penguin is making coffee. Thanks to Little Ben’s Twitter account, you can view the latest set pictures below.

